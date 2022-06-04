STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India's religious ethos based on common religious, spiritual foundation: President Ram Nath Kovind

From east to west and north to south, India's cultural ethos have a common religious and spiritual foundation, President Ram Nath Kovind said.

Published: 04th June 2022 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 09:45 PM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GORAKHPUR: From east to west and north to south, India's cultural ethos have a common religious and spiritual foundation, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Saturday.

He also said that 'Dharm' and governance move along together and complement each other.

Kovind was addressing the centenary celebrations of Gita Press the world's largest publisher of Hindu religious texts.

"From east to west and north to south, India's cultural ethos have a common religious and spiritual foundation. Ramayan is popular not only in Hindi but also in Tamil and Gujarati," he said.

"Dharm and governance move along together and they complement each other. And today, this is visible here. Yogi (Adityanath) ji is the chief minister of this state and also the Gorakshpeeth Peethadhiswar (chief seer). Two things imbibed in one person is a big thing," Kovind added.

The President termed the Gita Press, launched in 1923 by Jaya Dayal Goyanka and Ghanshyam Das Jalan for promoting the principles of Sanatan Dharm, a "temple of literature".

"For an ordinary person like me, the perception was that this was a press. But today, it is seen that the Gita Press is not only a press, it is a temple of literature. The contribution our temples and pilgrimage places have made in saving the 'Sanatan Dharm', a similar contribution has been made by literature which is being published by Gita Press," he said.

The President said, "It is my honour that I am participating in the centenary celebrations of Gita Press. This must be the result of some 'punya' (good work) done in previous births. Before coming here, I also met the staff of the Gita Press. The honesty, dedication and goodwill which I saw in them is unparalleled."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the press was established in 1923 at a facility rented for Rs 10, "And (today), this has assumed the shape of a 'vattvriksha' (banyan tree) and is serving the country along with 'dharm' and 'sanskaar' (values)."

In 1955, the then President Rajendra Prasad had inaugurated the main door of the press, he recalled.

Governor Anandiben Patel credited Gita Press for people having easy access to 'Bhagavad Gita' and 'Ramcharitmanas' among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram Nath Kovind
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp