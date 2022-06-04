India's religious ethos based on common religious, spiritual foundation: President Ram Nath Kovind

By PTI

GORAKHPUR: From east to west and north to south, India's cultural ethos have a common religious and spiritual foundation, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Saturday.

He also said that 'Dharm' and governance move along together and complement each other.

Kovind was addressing the centenary celebrations of Gita Press the world's largest publisher of Hindu religious texts.

"From east to west and north to south, India's cultural ethos have a common religious and spiritual foundation. Ramayan is popular not only in Hindi but also in Tamil and Gujarati," he said.

"Dharm and governance move along together and they complement each other. And today, this is visible here. Yogi (Adityanath) ji is the chief minister of this state and also the Gorakshpeeth Peethadhiswar (chief seer). Two things imbibed in one person is a big thing," Kovind added.

The President termed the Gita Press, launched in 1923 by Jaya Dayal Goyanka and Ghanshyam Das Jalan for promoting the principles of Sanatan Dharm, a "temple of literature".

"For an ordinary person like me, the perception was that this was a press. But today, it is seen that the Gita Press is not only a press, it is a temple of literature. The contribution our temples and pilgrimage places have made in saving the 'Sanatan Dharm', a similar contribution has been made by literature which is being published by Gita Press," he said.

The President said, "It is my honour that I am participating in the centenary celebrations of Gita Press. This must be the result of some 'punya' (good work) done in previous births. Before coming here, I also met the staff of the Gita Press. The honesty, dedication and goodwill which I saw in them is unparalleled."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the press was established in 1923 at a facility rented for Rs 10, "And (today), this has assumed the shape of a 'vattvriksha' (banyan tree) and is serving the country along with 'dharm' and 'sanskaar' (values)."

In 1955, the then President Rajendra Prasad had inaugurated the main door of the press, he recalled.

Governor Anandiben Patel credited Gita Press for people having easy access to 'Bhagavad Gita' and 'Ramcharitmanas' among others.