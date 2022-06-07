Patna Diary

Ramashankar By

Eastern flank of Gandhi Setu opening today

Union Minister for Roadways and Transport Nitin Gadkari will dedicate to nation the eastern flank of Mahatma Gandhi Setu over Ganga River in Bihar at the inaugural function to be held at Hajipur in Vaishali district on Tuesday. It took almost two years to complete the process of restructuring the damaged portion of the bridge, which is known as lifeline for communication between the north and south Bihar. The union minister had inaugurated the western flank of the 5.57-km long bridge in July 2020. This will ease the traffic on the bridge, which was once India’s longest bridge. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will also attend the inaugural function.

Setback to RJD as senior neta steps down

State’s main opposition party RJD received a major setback when senior leader Prem Kumar Mani resigned from primary membership, after citing party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s whimsical attitude as one of the reasons. In his resignation letter sent to the party chief, Mani said that he was peeved at the former’s recent decisions, which ultimately benefited the ruling BJP in the state. Mani had dissociated himself from JDU and joined RJD in 2013. A follower of former union minister George Fernandes, Mani alleged that Lalu Prasad Yadav has virtually turned RJD into a party run by mafias.

PK may ally with smaller parties

Bihar is abuzz with news that political strategist turned political activist Prashant Kishor may tie up with smaller parties after his proposed ‘padyatra’ in October this year. Smaller parties in the state have started rethinking involvement in governance and could be part of closed dialogue with PK. There are signs of PK roping in smaller parties like Plurals headed by Pushpam Priya Chaudhary, VIP led by Mukesh Sahani, LJP (Ram Vilas) under Chirag Paswan and Jan Adhikar Party led by former MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav. PK is touring the lengths and breaths of Bihar in order to reach out to the electorate these days.

Ramashankar

ramashankar@ newindianexpress.com