Jaipur Diary

With the appointment warrant of Shubha Mehta as High Court judge, history was created as the Rajasthan High Court will have the first husband-wife couple who are judges.

By Rajesh Asnani
With the appointment warrant of Shubha Mehta as High Court judge, history was created as the Rajasthan High Court will have the first husband-wife couple who are judges. Shubha Mehta’s husband Justice Mahendra Goyal is a judge in the HC. They will go down in the 72-year history of the Rajasthan High Court. Justice Goyal was appointed as a HC judge from the Advocate Quota in 2019. In one such case from earlier, a husband and wife duo were made judges simultaneously for the first time in the Madras High Court. Justice Murali Shankar Kuppuraju and Justice Tamilselvi T Valayapalayam were sworn in as judges in 2020. 

Change in the air with Tiwari is BJP pick for RS
Many in BJP circles feel change is in the air with the announcement of veteran Ghanshyam Tiwari as the Rajya Sabha candidate from the state. A staunch opponent of Vasundhara Raje, the veteran had returned to the BJP after being away for over three years. Talks are rife of a reshuffle in the Union Cabinet after the Rajya Sabha elections. Subsequently, political experts believe that the 75-year-old Brahmin leader who is backed by the RSS could soon be made a Union Minister. A buzz has started about a change in the Rajasthan faces in the Union Cabinet. If this happens, a lot of equations in the state unit will change.

Udaipur chosen as top wedding destination
The Lake City of Udaipur has evolved into a dream destination for would-be couples to take their vows. Now, Udaipur is the only city in India that has been chosen among the 11 cities shortlisted for unique wedding destinations by The Knot, a US-based international wedding planning company. Knot Inc is a media and IT company which provides materials, products and services to couples who are planning a wedding. The company’s comment on the Lake City is, “Udaipur’s rich and colourful architecture, vibrant culture and healthy ambience are ideal for couples seeking a unique and unique wedding experience.” 

