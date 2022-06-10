India, China to work out mutually acceptable solution to LAC issue: MEA

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days after External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said India is capable of handling its relationship with China, the country on Thursday said it expected to reach a mutually acceptable solution with China on LAC-related issues.

“India carefully monitors developments along its border areas including the construction of infrastructure by China in eastern Ladakh,” said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. “The government is committed and takes all adequate measures to safeguard territorial integrity and sovereignty as the developments in recent years have clearly demonstrated,” Bagchi added.

India has been consistently maintaining that peace and tranquillity along the LAC were key for the overall development of the bilateral ties. Meanwhile, reacting to US Army’s Pacific Commanding General Charles A Flynn statement that the situation in eastern Ladakh is “alarming”, China said some American officials are trying to “add fuel to fire”, emphasising that Beijing and New Delhi have the “will and capability” to resolve their differences. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said: “Now the situation there is stabilising on the whole and the frontline forces from both countries have realised disengagement in most areas along the western section.”