Gambhir targets 'secular liberals' for silence on threats to suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma

Sharma's remarks made in a TV debate last month had drawn condemnation from many Islamic countries and sparked protests from Muslims in different parts of India.

Published: 12th June 2022 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 09:49 PM

Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir

Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Sunday extended support to suspended party leader Nupur Sharma against threats to her following her insulting remarks against Prophet Mohammad, and hit out at "secular liberals" for their "silence".

He tweeted, "Silence of so called 'secular liberals' on the sickening display of hatred & death threats throughout the country against a woman who has apologised is surely deafening."

The BJP had suspended her in its bid to defuse the row which, however, continues to simmer, with some extremists issuing death threats to her.

An AIMIM MP, Imtiaz Jaleel, recently demanded that she be hanged.

