STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Goal of USD 5 trillion GDP appears to be case of 'shifting goalposts': P Chidambaram

The original target year was 2023-24, the former finance minister said, adding that, "We are nowhere near that goalpost."

Published: 12th June 2022 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram

Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran citing the IMF forecast that the Indian economy would cross USD 5 trillion by 2026-27, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday said the goal of a USD 5 trillion GDP appears to be a case of "shifting goalposts" as the original target year was 2023-24.

Speaking at the finance ministry's iconic week celebrations of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', Nageswaran had said last week that IMF has forecast the Indian economy to cross USD 5 trillion by 2026-27.

India's Gross domestic product (GDP) in dollar terms has already crossed USD 3 trillion. Reacting to the remarks, Chidambaram said the "goal of a USD 5 trillion GDP appears to be a case of 'shifting goalposts'".

The original target year was 2023-24, the former finance minister said, adding that, "We are nowhere near that goalpost."

"Now, the Chief Economic Adviser has said we will achieve the goal 'by 2027'," he said. "I think each one of the key players has a different goalpost: PM, FM, FS and CEA. Whenever the Economy reaches the milestone, one can say 'We told you so'!" Chidambaram said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief Economic Advisor Anantha Nageswaran
India Matters
Brace for impact: RBI, central banks flying blind
TJS George Column | Now is the time to say goodbye
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Special Report | Music, Murder, Manslaughter: Inside the Gangs of Punjab
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp