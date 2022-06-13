AAP jumbo list aims at head-on fight with BJP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI / AHMEDABAD: Eying a head-on electoral contest with the ruling BJP in Gujarat, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday announced a massive list of its new office-bearers in the restructured unit in the state. A total of 850 AAP members have found a place in the restructured organisation. Former TV journalist Isudan Gadhvi has been appointed party’s national joint general secretary and Rajkot-based realtor and former Congress MLA Indranil Rajguru is now national general secretary.

Soon after the announcement, the AAP said it is ready for a direct fight with the ruling BJP in the Assembly elections due in December this year. During the AAP’s recent ‘parivartan yatra’ and village-level meets, lakhs of people joined the party and more than 30,000 people took its active membership, AAP’s Gujarat in-charge Sandeep Pathak said while talking to reporters in Gujarat.

The party had on Wednesday dissolved the local unit to restructure the organisation. It has appointed Kishor Desai as the state president (frontal organisation), Manoj Sorathiya as state general secretary, and Kailash Gadhvi as treasurer. The AAP has also appointed presidents and vice presidents of various wings, secretaries, joint secretaries at the state level, Lok Sabha and district pramukhs, and Vidhan Sabha sangathan mantris, according to the list.

“As we speak, our organisation at the village level is also ready, and we have already put in place an 11-member team in each village,” Pathak said, adding that the Gujarat AAP unit is now capable of challenging any party with the best organisational capability in the state.