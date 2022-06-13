Blame game begins in MVA after Rajya Sabha loss

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

MUMBAI: After the loss of ruling Shiv Sena’s second candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections, the blame game has begun. While Sena leader Sanjay Raut blamed the use of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and money power by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), minister of state in Uddhav Thackeray cabinet, Bacchu Kadu, said that it was “miscalculations” of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners in assigning required qualifying votes that worked in favour of BJP candidate.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that the BJP misused the central agencies to pressurise the smaller political parties and independent MLAs to vote the BJP nominees in Rajya Sabha elections. He said three MLAs of Bahujan Vikas Aghadi led by MLA Hitendra Thakur and five independent MLAs caused the defeat of Sena candidate Sanjay Pawar against BJP nominee Dhananjay Mahadik.

In the first round of Rajya Sabha elections, Pawar secured 33 votes while Mahadik got 25 votes but in the second round Mahadik completed the 41 votes quota while Pawar got total 39 votes. BJP won all three seats while Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena won each one seat in Rajya Sabha elections.

Bacchu Kadu saw the defeat of Sena candidate in awry arithmetic. He said, “The Shiv Sena gave only 41 votes as per requirements to win the elections. On the other hand, Congress gave 44 votes to its candidate, while NCP gave 43 votes. These additional votes against the requirements of 41 votes for each candidate are one of the reasons behind the loss of Sanjay Pawar. Congress and NCP gave additional votes to their respective candidates. It is true that some independent MLAs were bought but not all of them,” Kadu said.

