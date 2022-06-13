Child labour: Rights body for massive rescue

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As scrap and automobile markets are found to be employing children on a large scale in the country, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) will be carrying out rescue operations in 75 places in 46 districts in 18 states.

The rescue operations will be conducted from June 12 to June 20 as part of the elimination of child labour week to observe World Day Against Child Labour. These 75 places have been identified, and child labourers will be rescued and rehabilitated, according to NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo.

He said they are focusing on the problem of child labour and trying to find ways to eradicate it. He said the 75 places were selected as part of the 75th anniversary celebrations of India’s independence – Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

According to Census of India, 2011, there are 10.1 million working children between the age of 5-14 years either as main worker or as marginal worker.