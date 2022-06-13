STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
J&K BJP chief recites Islamic verse on harmony

The Hindus and Muslims, he said, gave sacrifices for the freedom of the country.

BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  After the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad by now suspended BJP leaders, Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravindra Raina on Sunday recited the Islamic verse of Prophet Muhammad about respecting religions, and said some mischievous persons want to disturb the peace by poisoning the society.

Addressing a rally of party workers at the border district of Rajouri on the occasion of the joining of the saffron party by Congress leader Mohammad Qayoom Mir, Raina said this country belongs to all. “It belongs to Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians. It belongs to every Indian,” he said.

The Hindus and Muslims, he said, gave sacrifices for the freedom of the country. “If Chander Shekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Jhansi Ki Rani, Lal Lajpat Rai sacrificed their lives for freedom of India, then Bahadur Shah Zafar and Ashfaqulla Khan and others also gave their lives for Independence. It was due to their sacrifices that India got freedom”.

Indirectly referring to the recent controversial remarks by BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Navin Jindal, Raina said, “Every person should respect every religion. Every religion teaches giving respect and honour to others”. Talking about Prophet Muhammad, he recited an Islamic verse about respecting religions, which says, “To you be your religion, and to me my religion”.

Later, talking to reporters, Raina said some mischievous persons want to disturb the peace and communal harmony by poisoning society. “No religion preaches hatred. Every religion preaches and teaches humanity, love compassion. We all should live in communal harmony and respect one another”.

He said nobody, whether Hindu, Muslim, Christian or Sikh, should spread hatred or do things which bring a bad name to the country. Raina’s statement comes after Friday’s protests in several parts of the country against the controversial and derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad. 
 

