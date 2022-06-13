STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kolkata Diary: Presidency University admissions, airport custom checks and more

The Presidency University has yet to decide whether it would admit undergraduate aspirants through admission tests or on the basis of Plus-II marks.

Presidency University

Presidency University (Photo | Presidency University Website)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

Undergrad entrance: PU yet to take decision
The Presidency University has yet to decide whether it would admit undergraduate aspirants through admission tests or on the basis of Plus-II marks. The education department has already resolved to keep the institution outside the ambit of a centralised online admission mechanism. The university has not yet approached the state joint entrance examination (JEE) board that has been conducting entrances tests on its behalf since 2015. The university is also yet to hold a meeting of its admission committee. Students have started an indefinite agitation on the campus seeking introduction of admission tests. 

President Police Medal for S-E Railway top cop
Devendranath B Kasar, the Inspector General (IG) and principal chief security commissioner of South Eastern Railway, received prestigious President’s Police Medal (PPM) for 2020 from Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav for his distinguished service. Earlier, Kasar got the Indian Police Model (IPM) while working in the railway. During his tenure, Operation River Flow was launched in 2011-12 under which four teams worked in Naxal- affected forest area and collected data of thousands of passengers to understand their requirements and helped in forging good bonding between local population and the railway administration.

Call for customs check for international flights in city
Passengers from Kolkata booked on connecting international flights from other Indian cities should be allowed to clear immigration and customs checks in Kolkata, the airport’s advisory committee will write to the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Kolkata doesn’t have any direct flight to Europe, the US and many other countries. So passengers from Kolkata flying to these destinations either fly to another Indian city such as Delhi and Mumbai and from there take a connecting flight or fly directly through international airports such as Dubai and Doha. ‘’I will write to the civil aviation minister requesting them to allow passengers taking domestic flights from Kolkata and then connecting international flights from other cities to have their immigration and customs clearance in Kolkata,’’ said Saugata Roy, TMC MP and chairman of the airport advisory committee.

pranab mondal 
Our correspondent in West Bengal pranabm@newindianexpress.com

