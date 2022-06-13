STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No non-alignment policy now: External Affairs minister S Jaishankar

The Foreign minister also facilitated Sahitya Pusapati, who cleared the civil services examination with 24th rank.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: There is no non-alignment policy now since there are no two super powers, Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar said here on Sunday, while referring to the change in India's foreign policy.

Delivering a talk on India’s foreign policy during the past eight years at a meeting with prominent citizens here, the foreign minister said the country wants friendly relations with China. "It is not possible unilaterally," he pointed out.

Fora like Group of Seven (G7) were emerging due to the failure of UN groups. Many African countries still do not have UN membership. India can now follow an independent foreign policy and the country has been backing several smaller nations.

He added that the minister said visa-on-arrival facility could not be extended to all. It would depend on their nationality.

Jaishankar said India had safely evacuated thousands of students trapped in war-hit Ukraine. No other country had made such a massive evacuation. India evacuating 25,000 students by special flights won the country global appreciation.

The former diplomat-turned-politician said India emerged as a pharma hub during peak COVID-19 pandemic, supplying vaccines to other countries.

Under Vande Bharat Mission, 17 lakh Indians were brought from different countries during the Covid pandemic. He said 890 million people have been benefited from the Garib Kalyan Yojana. Earlier, beneficiaries used to get only 10 per cent of the benefit.

But now the beneficiaries were getting 100 per cent as the amount has been credited directly into their accounts, he said. The Foreign minister also facilitated Sahitya Pusapati, who cleared the civil services examination with 24th rank.

