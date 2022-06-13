STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Post Rajya Sabha victory, upbeat BJP targets BMC elections next

BMC has been ruled by the Shiv Sena for over 25 years with the support of BJP, and now independently.

Published: 13th June 2022 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)

BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The victory of the BJP in the recent Rajya Sabha elections against Shiv Sena has boosted the moral of its cadre ahead of the high-stake Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections scheduled to take place at the end of this year.

BMC has been ruled by the Shiv Sena for over 25 years with the support of BJP, and now independently. In 2017, for the first time, BJP won 82 seats against the 85 seats of the Shiv Sena in the 227-member body. Now, former chief Devendra Fadnavis has said that BJP’s victory in Rajya Sabha poll is the beginning. “BJP will contest on its own the Assembly and other elections,” he said.

BJP leader Ashish Shelar, in-charge of BJP’s BMC polls, said besides BMC, there are 10 urban local body elections where BJP’s performance will be better than others.  However, Shiv Sena has been also working on its strategy. “It increased the civic wards from 227 to 236. Most wards are dominated by Marathi supporters. It will help Shiv Sena,” a political observer said.  
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajya Sabha elections Shiv Sena Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC
India Matters
Siddhanth Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son detained for drugs consumption at a rave party
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| AFP and PTI)
BJP to consult UPA allies, Independents for Presidential candidate
Roman Babushikin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission to India, speaks at the Russian Cultural Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | B P Deepu
A Russian offer to med students back from war-hit Ukraine
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Muslim-run gaushala to come up in Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp