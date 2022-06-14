STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
345 held so far over Uttar Pradesh protests

On Monday, Ambedkarnagar Police circulated photos of 60 persons who are suspected to have indulged in stone-throwing and sloganeering in Tanda.

Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo | PTI)

Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  As many as 345 people have been arrested so far in connection with the protests and stone-throwing at various parts of Uttar Pradesh on Friday over the controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammed by the now-suspended BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal.

Meanwhile, a day after the demolition of the house of prime accused Javed Mohammad in Prayagraj, shopkeepers and residents of other localities in the city, including in Atala, vacated the buildings occupied by them in fear of action by the authorities. Notably, the Atala locality witnessed large-scale protest and stone-throwing on Friday.

The houses of 92 people arrested so far in Prayagraj for their alleged role in the violent protests on June 10 have reportedly been identified by the administration and the status of the legality of their properties is being cross checked, said the local sources.

In Saharanpur, 18 persons, including 12 Hindus and six Muslims, have been held for allegedly posting hate speech on social media over the last week, Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said on Monday.

Police authorities in Firozabad and Ambedkarnagar have put out lookout posters for those suspected to have involved in throwing stones at police and defying restrictions. “We have arrested 16 in Firozabad, 41 in Ambedkarnagar, 35 in Moradabad, 100 in Saharanpur, 92 in Prayagraj, 51 in Hathras, six in Aligarh and four in Jalaun, taking the tally of those arrested to 345,” said Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order.

Mehboob-u-Rehman under house-arrest.

