8-years of unprecedented development in NE : PM Narendra Modi

He also said that “transformative initiatives” were taken for the all-round development of the region.

Published: 14th June 2022 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

India’s longest rail-cum-road bridge Bogibeel was opened in 2018

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the Northeast witnessed
“unprecedented” development in the last eight years under the BJP-led NDA government.

“The last eight years have seen unprecedented development in the Northeast. The focus is on infrastructure creation, ensuring better healthcare, education and popularising the rich cultures from the different states of the region,” he tweeted.

He also said that “transformative initiatives” were taken for the all-round development of the region.
Modi’s statement came a day after the BJP swept Assam’s Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council elections by winning all 26 seats. Reacting to the statement, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted: “In the past eight years, #NorthEast has traversed a beautiful trajectory of peace, stability and prosperity. Under the dynamic leadership of Hon PM Shri @narendramodi, we shall keep reaching new heights.”

The Centre has been highlighting the lifting of AFSPA from some areas of the region, peace pacts with various insurgent groups, 74% reduction in insurgency-related incidents, 60% decrease in the casualties of personnel of security forces, commissioning of 23 new air routes, country’s longest rail-cum-road bridge Bogibeel, AIIMS at Guwahati, National Sports University in Manipur and bamboo technology parks in Assam and Arunachal, as its major initiatives for the Northeast region.

Early next year, Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya will go to polls and the BJP has started the groundwork. It rules Tripura and is a constituent in the coalition governments of Nagaland and Meghalaya. In Tripura, the party has already launched a door-to-door campaign. It is led by the newly-appointed Chief Minister Manik Saha himself.

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
