STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP scared of Rahul as he raises issues of unemployment, inflation, Chinese infiltration: Surjewala

"Why is BJP scared of Rahul Gandhi's strong voice? When China infiltrated and the government was in denial mode, it is Rahul Gandhi who raised his voice."

Published: 14th June 2022 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo | PTI)

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summons to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday said the Centre is scared of the Wayanad MP as he raises his voice against issues like unemployment, inflation and Chinese infiltration.

Addressing a press conference, Surjewala said, "Why is BJP scared of Rahul Gandhi's strong voice? When China infiltrated and the government was in denial mode, it is Rahul Gandhi who raised his voice. Even today, the government could not drive China out."

"Rahul Gandhi has been raising his voice against the Modi government on inflation and rising prices of petrol and diesel. That is why there is a problem with Rahul Gandhi. He raised questions about the sinking economy and unemployment. This is the reason the Centre is upset with Rahul Gandhi," he said.

Surjewala said the Wayanad MP highlighted the mismanagement of the Covidpandemic and forced the government to provide free vaccines.

ALSO READ: ED quizzes Rahul for 2nd consecutive day in National Herald money-laundering case

Attacking the Centre further over the unemployment issue, the Congress leader said, "It is called '900 chuhe khaakar billi Hajj ko chali'. We are experiencing the worst employment rate in 50 years. The rupee value is the lowest in 75 years."

Rahul Gandhi was questioned for over 10 hours by the ED in a money-laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper on Monday. He will appear before the central probe agency again on Tuesday.

Former Congress President appeared before ED for the first time for questioning on Monday. He left the ED office around 11 pm after questioning on Monday.

ALSO READ: Congress workers protest against ED notice to Sonia and Rahul

Congress leaders and workers have staged protests holding placards at AICC headquarters in New Delhi over the summons. Various leaders, including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, took part in the party's Satyagraha march.

Following the day-long protest, the Congress party said that senior leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram suffered a fracture in his left rib after he was pushed away by Delhi Police during the party's protest in support of Rahul Gandhi. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharatiya Janata Party Enforcement Directorate Rahul Gandhi President P Chidambaram Satyagraha Money Laundering
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp