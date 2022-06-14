STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress accuses Delhi cops of brutality against leaders

The Congress on Monday used the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case as an occasion to present a united front and turned it into a show of strength.

Published: 14th June 2022 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Gandhi meets Congress leader KC Venugopal and others who were detained during the protest in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday used the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case as an occasion to present a united front and turned it into a show of strength. The party’s senior leadership along with the rank and file came out in the streets to rally behind Rahul. The Congress later accused the Delhi Police of manhandling party leaders during the protest.

Congress Working Committee members, MPs and party general secretaries, including Ashok Gehlot, K C Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Bhupesh Baghel, Jairam Ramesh, Karti Chidambaram, Sachin Pilot, Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Singh Surjewala reached Akbar Road to participate in a ‘solidarity march’ to the ED office despite prohibitory orders of the Delhi Police. Similar protests were organised outside ED offices in states.  

Heavy security arrangements were made at and around the Congress headquarters to prevent party workers from proceeding along with Rahul. Amid sloganeering by the workers, the Wayanad MP reached the ED office accompanied by a large convoy of leaders including his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. In view of the barricades placed to restrict Congress leaders, Rahul took a detour to reach the ED office. 

Subsequently, several prominent leaders were detained, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Baghel, Surjewala, Venugopal and Chowdhury. A large number of workers were also taken into preventive custody for violating Section 144 CrPC, banning assembly of more than four persons, which was imposed in central Delhi.

Later, Surjewala alleged that a “murderous attack” was made on Venugopal. “In-charge of Delhi Congress and MP Shaktisinh Gohil was beaten with batons. Former home minister P Chidambaram was pushed because of which his ribs have fractured. Does the Modi government understand how to behave with a former home minister? MP Pramod Tiwari also has hairline fracture in ribs as he fell on the ground when pushed.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp