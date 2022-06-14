Congress accuses Delhi cops of brutality against leaders

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday used the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case as an occasion to present a united front and turned it into a show of strength. The party’s senior leadership along with the rank and file came out in the streets to rally behind Rahul. The Congress later accused the Delhi Police of manhandling party leaders during the protest.

Congress Working Committee members, MPs and party general secretaries, including Ashok Gehlot, K C Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Bhupesh Baghel, Jairam Ramesh, Karti Chidambaram, Sachin Pilot, Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Singh Surjewala reached Akbar Road to participate in a ‘solidarity march’ to the ED office despite prohibitory orders of the Delhi Police. Similar protests were organised outside ED offices in states.

Heavy security arrangements were made at and around the Congress headquarters to prevent party workers from proceeding along with Rahul. Amid sloganeering by the workers, the Wayanad MP reached the ED office accompanied by a large convoy of leaders including his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. In view of the barricades placed to restrict Congress leaders, Rahul took a detour to reach the ED office.

Subsequently, several prominent leaders were detained, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Baghel, Surjewala, Venugopal and Chowdhury. A large number of workers were also taken into preventive custody for violating Section 144 CrPC, banning assembly of more than four persons, which was imposed in central Delhi.

Later, Surjewala alleged that a “murderous attack” was made on Venugopal. “In-charge of Delhi Congress and MP Shaktisinh Gohil was beaten with batons. Former home minister P Chidambaram was pushed because of which his ribs have fractured. Does the Modi government understand how to behave with a former home minister? MP Pramod Tiwari also has hairline fracture in ribs as he fell on the ground when pushed.”