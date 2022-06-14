Don’t advertise online betting platforms: Government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Minister of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) on Monday issued an advisory to print, electronic and digital media to refrain from advertising online betting platforms. The advisory comes in light of instances of a number of such advertisements appearing in media.

Betting and gambling are not just illegal in most parts of the country but also pose significant financial and socio-economic risk for the consumers, especially youth and children, the advisory states. These advertisements on online betting have the effect of promoting this largely prohibited activity, it adds.

“The advertisements of online betting are misleading, and do not appear to be in strict conformity with the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, Advertising Code under the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act, 1995, and advertisement norms under the Norms of Journalistic Conduct laid down by the Press Council of India under the Press Council Act, 1978,” the advisory reads. The ministry also advised online and social media, including advertisement intermediaries and publishers, to not display such ads in India.