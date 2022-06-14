MP: BSP MLA, SP legislator, and 1 independent join BJP
BSP's Sanjeev Singh Kushwaha (from Bhind), SP's Rajesh Kumar Shukla (from Bijawar seat) and independent MLA Vikram Singh Rana (from Susner) joined the BJP.
Published: 14th June 2022 12:08 PM | Last Updated: 14th June 2022 12:16 PM
BHOPAL: Three MLAs, including one each from the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party and an independent legislator, joined the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, state BJP president V D Sharma said.
BSP's Sanjeev Singh Kushwaha (from Bhind), SP's Rajesh Kumar Shukla (from Bijawar seat) and independent MLA Vikram Singh Rana (from Susner) joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Sharma told reporters.
Chouhan and Sharma welcomed them into the BJP.
Ahead of Presidential polls, 3 MLAs join BJP in Madhya Pradesh. They include, Sanjiv Singh (BSP MLA from Bhind), Rajesh Shukla (SP MLA from Bijawar) and independent MLA Rana Vikram Singh from Susner. @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @gsvasu_TNIE @santwana99 pic.twitter.com/9Dr4Kegycd— Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) June 14, 2022