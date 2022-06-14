STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MP: BSP MLA, SP legislator, and 1 independent join BJP 

BSP's Sanjeev Singh Kushwaha (from Bhind), SP's Rajesh Kumar Shukla (from Bijawar seat) and independent MLA Vikram Singh Rana (from Susner) joined the BJP.

Published: 14th June 2022

BJP Flags

Image used for representational purposes only(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Three MLAs, including one each from the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party and an independent legislator, joined the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, state BJP president V D Sharma said.

BSP's Sanjeev Singh Kushwaha (from Bhind), SP's Rajesh Kumar Shukla (from Bijawar seat) and independent MLA Vikram Singh Rana (from Susner) joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Sharma told reporters. 

Chouhan and Sharma welcomed them into the BJP.

