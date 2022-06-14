No Presidential ambition, will continue to serve Bihar, says CM Nitish Kumar

By Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has asserted that he had no aspiration to become President as he was serving the people of Bihar and would continue to do so.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of his weekly ‘Janata Durbar’, Nitish said, “I have no desire to become President and not a claimant to the post.”

When reporters asked him about speculation over his being projected as the Presidential candidate, Nitish pleaded by saying, “Excuse me...do not publish it...I have no interest in a baseless issue.”

CM said he had nothing to do with anybody`s statement on the issue, adding that all these speculations were going on for the last several months. “I have no interest in it (Presidential post). I have already said there is no sense in asking any question on it,” he remarked.

Nitish said that no clear picture of the Presidential election had emerged so far- whether there would be one candidate or many candidates- so once the names of candidates were declared, everything would get clear. On two occasions, JD (U) had not supported those nominees who were fielded by the alliances of which his party was a part, he added.

Nitish`s statement assumes special significance in view of several leaders, including NCP chief Sharad Pawar, trying to stitch alliance for fielding a candidate against NDA nominee in the Presidential election.

On Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remark that it's time to revisit history books as historians have concentrated only on Mughals so far, Nitish said it was beyond his comprehension how anybody could change history, asking, “History is what it is, how can anyone change it.”

Reacting to violent incidents across the country in the aftermath of BJP leader Nupur Sharma`s controversial remark on Prophet, Nitish said that there was no sense of it when BJP had taken action against her (by suspending her from the post of party spokesperson). He said his government swung into action and ensured that no violence erupted in reaction to the BJP leader`s remark.

"Violence even after action against BJP leader is not a natural phenomenon as there are some people who deliberately disturb peace and harmony," he added.

Reacting to attack on Bihar BJP Minister Nitin Nabin during protests in Ranchi against Nupur`s prophet remark, Nitish said that officers from the state were keeping a close watch on the entire matter. It is Jharkhand government`s responsibility to take action in the entire matter, he added.