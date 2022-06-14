STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plea in Allahabad High Court challenges civic agency demolishing house

The petition claims that Fatima had received the property as a gift from her parents before her marriage.

Published: 14th June 2022 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Police baton-charge protestors in Prayagraj on June 10

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Amid court vacations, an advocate has filed a petition through a letter in the Allahabad High Court against the demolition of the house belonging to Javed Mohammad alias Javed Pump, the key suspect in violent protests in Prayagraj.

The petition by KK Roy, emailed on June 12, is addressed to the Chief Justice of the High Court. The petition is signed by five other advocates belonging to an association of lawyers, the Zila Adhivakta Sangh. The signatories include Mohammad Saeed Siddiqui, Rajvendra Singh, Prabal Pratap, Ravindra Singh and others. The petition argues that the demolition of Javed’s house is against the law as the property does not belong to him. It is owned by his wife Praveen Fatima, it said. The petition claims that Fatima had received the property as a gift from her parents before her marriage.

Meanwhile, a senior Prayagraj Development Authority official said the house was built without getting its map cleared. A notice was issued to Javed Mohammad on May 10, asking him to present his side on May 24. On the given date, neither Javed nor his lawyer turned up. “No document was presented. Therefore, demolition orders were issued,” he said.

