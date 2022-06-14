STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi giving priority to aspirational districts: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

The Union minister said that the Centre will extend cooperation for solving problems such as electricity, network connectivity, education, health, drinking water and roads in the agency areas.

Published: 14th June 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was according priority to the development of aspirational districts in the country.

Addressing a review meeting during his visit to ITDA at Paderu, the Union minister said the Centre will extend cooperation for solving problems such as electricity, network connectivity, education, health, drinking water and roads in the agency areas of Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

"We will strive to remove gaps in various sectors. I will talk to the rural development minister with regard to problems in panchayats," he said.

Speaking at the meeting, district collector Sumit Kumar explained various development works taken up in the district,  through  a powerpoint presentation. He said that most of the grievances received during the Spandana programme were related to roads, drinking water and net connectivity.

"We have identified 979 villages without roads and 40 villages without electricity and the ITDA PO chalked out  an action plan to provide the services to the villages in three years under the mission connect Paderu," he said, adding that drinking water projects were being implemented with Rs 239 crore under the Jal Jeevan mission. He said ROFR pattas for over one lakh acres were given to tribals.

The union minister also visited the stalls displaying various tribal products at the ITDA office. Earlier, Jaishankar was received by the district collector at Gurra Garuvu on his arrival. The minister visited coffee plantations at Gurra Gauruvu.

He inspected the inter-crop pattern of coffee and pepper. ITDA PO Ronanki Gopala Krishna informed the minister that they are extending various benefits, including distribution of baby pulper units, and ladders at subsidised prices.

He also visited the polytechnic where a medical college was being constructed with `500 crore.Later, the union minister offered prayers at Modakondamma temple at Paderu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Jaishankar Aspirational districts Alluri Sitarama Raju district
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp