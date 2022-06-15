Government arrogant, 'police brutality' will not yield results: Sachin Pilot

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Sachin Pilot, detained by police amid protests over Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate, said on Wednesday that the government is "arrogant" and asserted that "police brutality" will not yield results as the party was steadfast in its resolve to expose attempts to intimidate the Opposition.

The former Rajasthan deputy chief minister said he was entering the AICC headquarters here along with some leaders when they were "shoved into a bus" and taken to Narela police station.

He alleged that the police entered the AICC headquarters, carried out a "lathi-charge" and mistreated women functionaries, MPs and other leaders.

"We were just entering the party office and for no reason we were just shoved into a bus and taken to a police station and we don't know what next they plan to do with us," Pilot told PTI.

"Police brutality and intimidation will not yield results because we are steadfast in our resolve to expose the undue pressure being exerted on agencies to intimidate the Opposition," the former Union minister said.

He alleged that the government is acting out of "arrogance" and not allowing any voice of protest.

"We wanted a peaceful march just to show solidarity and to expose the fact that the government is vindictive and is attacking all anti-BJP and Congress leaders, maligning their image, to divert attention from issues such as Kashmiri Pandits being massacred in the Kashmir Valley, inflation, unemployment and poverty," he said.

Earlier, in a tweet, Pilot said the "politics of hatred and revenge" the central government is doing is a "big threat to democracy".

"BJP's efforts to suppress the truth through untruth, injustice and immorality will never succeed. Truth is on Rahul Gandhi and the Congress' side that will neither bow down nor be afraid of any atrocities," Pilot said.

The Congress alleged that some Delhi Police personnel forcibly entered its headquarters and beat up party workers and leaders on Wednesday.

The party demanded that an FIR for "criminal trespass" be registered, the erring police personnel be suspended and disciplinary action initiated against them.

The Congress staged vociferous protests in the national capital on the third day of Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald money laundering case.