Maharashtra has legacy of social reformers: PM

Modi said knowingly or unknowingly, we limit the freedom struggle to a few incidents. However, India’s Independence involved the ‘tapasya’ (sacrifices) of countless people, the PM said.

Published: 15th June 2022

PM Narendra Modi being received by Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, in Mumbai on Tuesday. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is also seen | PTI

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Prime  Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray attended an event together in Mumbai on Tuesday, making political circles go abuzz about the thawing of relations between the two former allies. Modi was in Mumbai to inaugurate the Jal Bhushan Building and Gallery of Revolutionaries at Raj Bhawan in Mumbai. 

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said Maharashtra has inspired the country in many fields. “There is a rich legacy of social reformers from Jagatguru Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj to Babasaheb Ambedkar,” he said, adding that various seers and social reformers have infused energy into the country. 
“If we talk of Swarajya, the lives of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj strengthen the sense of patriotism in every Indian,” said the PM. 

Modi said knowingly or unknowingly, we limit the freedom struggle to a few incidents. However, India’s Independence involved the ‘tapasya’ (sacrifices) of countless people, the PM said. The collective impact of many incidents at the local level was national. “The means were different but the resolution was the same.” 

The PM also noted the inclusion of ancient values and memories of freedom struggle in the architecture of Raj Bhavan the Governor’s residence and praised the spirit of turning Raj Bhavan into Lok Bhavan. 
Modi remarked that Mumbai is the city of dreams, but there are many such cities in Maharashtra, which are going to be dgrowth centres.  Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and CM Uddhav Thackeray were among those present on the occasion.

Bunker turned into museum

‘Jal Bhushan’ has been the official residence of the Maharashtra Governor since 1885. In 2016, former Governor Vidyasagar Rao found a bunker in Raj Bhawan, which was used by the colonial British as a secret storage for ammunition. The bunker was renovated in 2019. A gallery has been developed in the bunker as a museum to commemorate the contributions of freedom fighters.

