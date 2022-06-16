STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Agnipath' may prove fatal for the country's future; youths: Akhilesh Yadav 

Published: 16th June 2022 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday hit out at the central government over the Agnipath scheme, calling the move "negligent" and potentially "fatal" for the country's future.

As announced, 'Agnipath' or 'Agniveer' is a scheme for recruiting soldiers in the Army, Navy and Air force, to be hired for a term of four years on contract.

ALSO READ: Mayawati asks government to reconsider 'Agneepath' scheme; calls it 'unfair' 

The scheme was announced by Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday.

"The security of the country is not a short-term or informal issue; it expects a very serious and long-term policy. The negligent attitude that is being adopted regarding military recruitment will prove to be fatal when it comes to the protection of the future of the country and the youth," Akhilesh said in a tweet.

"Agnipath se path per agni na ho ('Agnipath' must not set the path on fire)," he added in the same tweet.

