Agnipath scheme: Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav slam Centre

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Former chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh -- Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav --on Monday launched a renewed attack on Central government and the ruling BJP over Agnipath, the new recruitment scheme for defence forces.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and ex-CM Mayawati called the “sudden imposition of the scheme grossly unfair” as it was “affecting crores of youths and their families”.

On the other, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav condemned the scheme saying its announcement has instilled a feeling of despair-frustration about the present coupled with fear and insecurity about the future among the youth. “This psyche will prove “fatal” for the development of the country. He added that the level of opposition to the government showed that the “BJP has lost its support base”.

Taking to Twitter, Mayawati flayed the ‘loud-mouthed’ BJP leaders saying: “In connection with Agnipath, the new army recruitment scheme of the Centre, the unrestrained statements of BJP leaders are grossly unfair. The narrow politics that creates confusion among the public and difficulties for the army should be stopped immediately,” Mayawati wrote on Twitter.

In a follow-up tweet, she drew a parallel between Agnipath and demonetization saying: “The new 'Agnipath' military recruitment scheme, has taken the country by surprise. It is being imposed suddenly and hurriedly by the government, like demonetization and lockdown due to which scores of youths and their families are affected. The government should also avoid arrogant attitudes towards them.”

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav tweeted: “The responsibility of the government is to improve the present and shape the future of the country. The all-around opposition to the BJP government is showing that the BJP has lost its support base.”

The government introduced the Agnipath recruitment scheme on June 14 and it triggered massive protests across the country with several incidents of violence being reported from over 10 states.

As the protests escalated, several states, especially, the BJP-ruled states announced reservations for 'Agniveers' after their four-year service in the armed forces.