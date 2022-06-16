STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Agnipath scheme: Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav slam Centre

The government introduced the Agnipath recruitment scheme on June 14 and it triggered massive protests across the country with several incidents of violence being reported from over 10 states.

Published: 16th June 2022 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

BSP supremo Mayawati (L), Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav(R).(Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Former chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh -- Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav --on Monday launched a renewed attack on Central government and the ruling BJP over Agnipath, the new recruitment scheme for defence forces.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and ex-CM Mayawati called the “sudden imposition of the scheme grossly unfair” as it was “affecting crores of youths and their families”.

On the other, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav condemned the scheme saying its announcement has instilled a feeling of despair-frustration about the present coupled with fear and insecurity about the future among the youth.  “This psyche will prove “fatal” for the development of the country. He added that the level of opposition to the government showed that the “BJP has lost its support base”.

Taking to Twitter, Mayawati flayed the ‘loud-mouthed’ BJP leaders saying: “In connection with Agnipath, the new army recruitment scheme of the Centre, the unrestrained statements of BJP leaders are grossly unfair. The narrow politics that creates confusion among the public and difficulties for the army should be stopped immediately,” Mayawati wrote on Twitter.

In a follow-up tweet, she drew a parallel between Agnipath and demonetization saying: “The new 'Agnipath' military recruitment scheme, has taken the country by surprise. It is being imposed suddenly and hurriedly by the government, like demonetization and lockdown due to which scores of youths and their families are affected. The government should also avoid arrogant attitudes towards them.”

SP chief  Akhilesh Yadav tweeted: “The responsibility of the government is to improve the present and shape the future of the country. The all-around opposition to the BJP government is showing that the BJP has lost its support base.”

The government introduced the Agnipath recruitment scheme on June 14 and it triggered massive protests across the country with several incidents of violence being reported from over 10 states.

As the protests escalated, several states, especially, the BJP-ruled states announced reservations for 'Agniveers' after their four-year service in the armed forces.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav Agnipath Agneepath
India Matters
Former Chief of Army Staff General VP Malik.
Agnipath: Four-year tenure not good enough, says Former Chief of Army Staff General VP Malik
Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (File photo| PTI)
Thackery govt in trouble: Minister Shinde in Gujrat hotel along with 20 Sena MLAs
Allaka Kedareswara Rao
After 24 years’ wait & uncertainty, Kedareswara Rao lands a govt job!
BSP chief Mayawati (Photo | PTI)
Setback to SP as cleric-led outfit backs Mayawati

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp