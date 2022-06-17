Mumbai Diary

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Cong bigwigs reluctant to join state protest

Maharashtra Congress has been protesting from last three days against the Enforcement Directorate marathon questioning of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with money-laundering. Most of the Congress ministers were reluctant to join the protest saying it will not look good that ministers are protesting and blocking the road and creating traffic jam in Mumbai. But Maharashtra Congress quickly brought Congress Delhi protest where Rajasthan and Chattisgarh chief ministers who belongs to Congress were also participated. They were told that ‘they can’t save their skin and had to take part in protests’.

‘Uddhav inaccessibility cost Sena 2nd RS seat’

After loss of the second candidate in Rajya Sabha elections, Shiv Sena is in shock and did not know how to react. The common complaint by smaller parties and independent MLAs was that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is not easily approachable and accessible. It believably resulted in the loss of Shiv Sena candidate Sanjay Pawar. Senior Congress leader jokingly but on serious note said that Shiv Sena should not have given its second candidate Sanjay Pawar as a ‘BPL (Below Poverty Line)’ candidate in Rajya Sabha like costly elections. He said that in such elections huge transactions happens and you need to have financially strong.

Ajit Pawar’s role under ‘lens’ for Sena’s RS loss

In the Shiv Sena’s second candidate Sanjay Pawar loss in Rajya Sabha elections, Maharashtra deputy chief minister chief minister NCP chief Sharad Pawar nephew Ajit Pawar role has been also questioned. All those MLAs who voted against Sena candidate are said to be very close and loyal with Ajit Pawar and they are also seen with him often. Thus, the buzz is that Ajit Pawar might have asked them to vote against Sena candidate Sanjay Pawar and helped his once early morning chief minister Devendra Fadnavis with whom Ajit Pawar had taken as deputy chief minister oath in 80 hours government. However, most of these MLAs have refuted all such allegations.

