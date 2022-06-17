Pakistan tries to bleed India with thousand cuts: Rajnath Singh

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Blaming Pakistan for continuously trying to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said there has been a significant decline in militant activities in the union territory.

Rajnath, who is on a two-day visit to J&K, visited the forward areas along the Line of Control in north Kashmir to take stock of the security situation along the border. He was accompanied by Army Chief Gen. Manoj Pande and other senior Army officers, who briefed the defence minister about the operational preparedness of the troops, and the counter-infiltration measures being taken.

Later, Rajnath interacted with the Army, BSF, Central Reserve Police Force and J&K Police personnel in Baramulla. He commended the security forces for fulfilling their responsibilities efficiently in challenging situations. “Pakistan continuously tries to disturb peace in the country through its approach of ‘bleed India with a thousand cuts’,” he said, adding that the Indian security forces are such a protective shield for this country that whoever tries to cut it, bleeds himself. “The nation has immense faith in our forces,” he said. “Because of their relentless efforts, there has been a significant decline in the number of terror activities in J&K.” Over 100 militants have been killed in encounters in the Valley this year so far.

Rajnath is scheduled to visit Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering & Winter Sports at Pahalgam on Friday. He will also attend the 200th anniversary of Maharaja Gulab Singh’s Rajyabhishek ceremony in Jammu.

3 die in twin encounters with security forces

Three militants, including a Hizb militant involved in the killing of school teacher Rajni Bala, were killed in twin encounters in Kulgam and Anantnag districts, while 15 kg IED was defused in Pulwama on Thursday, police said. Two militants were killed in Mishipora area of Kulgam, where security forces had laid siege on Monday after receiving inputs about their presence. Police said the militants shifted their base after exchange of fire and tried to breach the cordon. But the cordon remained intact and both militants, including Zubair Sofi, involved in the killing of Rajni on May 31, were shot dead.