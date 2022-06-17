STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pakistan tries to bleed India with thousand cuts: Rajnath Singh

Later, Rajnath interacted with the Army, BSF, Central Reserve Police Force and J&K Police personnel in Baramulla.

Published: 17th June 2022 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Blaming Pakistan for continuously trying to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said there has been a significant decline in militant activities in the union territory.

Rajnath, who is on a two-day visit to J&K, visited the forward areas along the Line of Control in north Kashmir to take stock of the security situation along the border. He was accompanied by Army Chief Gen. Manoj Pande and other senior Army officers, who briefed the defence minister about the operational preparedness of the troops, and the counter-infiltration measures being taken.

Later, Rajnath interacted with the Army, BSF, Central Reserve Police Force and J&K Police personnel in Baramulla. He commended the security forces for fulfilling their responsibilities efficiently in challenging situations. “Pakistan continuously tries to disturb peace in the country through its approach of ‘bleed India with a thousand cuts’,” he said, adding that the Indian security forces are such a protective shield for this country that whoever tries to cut it, bleeds himself. “The nation has immense faith in our forces,” he said. “Because of their relentless efforts, there has been a significant decline in the number of terror activities in J&K.” Over 100 militants have been killed in encounters in the Valley this year so far. 

Rajnath is scheduled to visit Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering & Winter Sports at Pahalgam on Friday. He will also attend the 200th anniversary of Maharaja Gulab Singh’s Rajyabhishek ceremony in Jammu.

3 die in twin encounters with security forces
Three militants, including a Hizb militant involved in the killing of school teacher Rajni Bala, were killed in twin encounters in Kulgam and Anantnag districts, while 15 kg IED was defused in Pulwama on Thursday, police said. Two militants were killed in Mishipora area of Kulgam, where security forces had laid siege on Monday after receiving inputs about their presence. Police said the militants shifted their base after exchange of fire and tried to breach the cordon. But the cordon remained intact and both militants, including Zubair Sofi, involved in the killing of Rajni on May 31, were shot dead. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Rajnath Singh Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp