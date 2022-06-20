Cable car with tourists breaks mid-way in Himachal Pradesh, rescue ops underway

By Online Desk

A cable car trolly with seven tourists has stuck mid-air due to a technical glitch at Timber Trail Parwanoo resort, Himachal Pradesh's Solan valley on Monday.

"Two senior citizens and four women are stuck in a cable car trolley for the last 1.5 hours following a technical fault in the cable car system. Rescue operation is underway," ANI quoted Pranav Chauhan, DSP, Parwanoo, as saying.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Rescue operation underway at Parwanoo Timber Trail where a cable car trolly with tourists is stuck mid-air. pic.twitter.com/VWR13M8wLV — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

"6-7 tourists stranded in Parwanoo Timber Trail (cable-car) due to some technical problem. Another cable car trolly deployed to rescue them. The technical team of the Timber Trail operator deployed and police team are monitoring the situation," said Virender Sharma, Superintendent of Police.

Further details are awaited.