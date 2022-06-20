STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cable car with tourists breaks mid-way in Himachal Pradesh, rescue ops underway

While tourists are safe, rescue operations are underway, claimed officials.

Published: 20th June 2022 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

Rescue operations underway at Parwanoo Timber Trail, on Monday. (Photo | Screengrab of ANI video)

By Online Desk

A cable car trolly with seven tourists has stuck mid-air due to a technical glitch at Timber Trail Parwanoo resort, Himachal Pradesh's Solan valley on Monday.

"Two senior citizens and four women are stuck in a cable car trolley for the last 1.5 hours following a technical fault in the cable car system. Rescue operation is underway," ANI quoted Pranav Chauhan, DSP, Parwanoo, as saying.

"6-7 tourists stranded in Parwanoo Timber Trail (cable-car) due to some technical problem. Another cable car trolly deployed to rescue them. The technical team of the Timber Trail operator deployed and police team are monitoring the situation," said Virender Sharma, Superintendent of Police.

Further details are awaited.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Himachal Pradesh cable car tourist
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Acting local and thinking global, India makes a push for accessible tourism
Infra and equipment: Line of Actual Control gets vigorous focus
Captain Rupam Das rescues people stranded in flooded areas in Assam | Express
Own family stuck, Army officer praised for continuing rescue work in Assam flood situation
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Gehlot gains ‘high stature’ in Congress with Rajya Sabha victory, protests
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp