ED questions Rahul for fourth time in National Herald money laundering case

He has spent a total of about 30 hours at the ED office over three days last week, where he was questioned over multiple sessions & his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Published: 20th June 2022 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for the fourth day of questioning in the National Herald money laundering case.

Gandhi, 51, arrived at the ED headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi at 11.05 am with his "Z+" category CRPF security escort.

A huge contingent of police and paramilitary personnel was deployed around the federal agency's office even as Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in the area like last week.

The Congress MP from Wayanad has spent a total of about 30 hours at the ED office over three days last week, where he was questioned over multiple sessions and his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The fourth day of questioning was deferred from June 17 to this day after Gandhi requested the agency for postponing the session as he wanted to be with his mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi in hospital, where she is admitted for post-Covid issues.

The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

The ED is understood to be asking Rahul Gandhi about the incorporation of the Young Indian Private Limited, operations of the National Herald, the loan given by the party to the newspaper's publisher Associated Journals Limited (AJL), and the transfer of funds within the news media establishment.

Sonia Gandhi has also been summoned by the agency for questioning in the case on June 23.

The Congress has accused the Centre of targeting opposition leaders by misusing investigative agencies and has termed the entire action a political vendetta.

