AAP will jail Punjab’s corrupt leaders: Kejriwal  

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal during his roadshow in Sangrur in support of his party candidate Gurmel Singh. He was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Kejriwal said that the AAP government has eliminated corruption from Punjab and also corrupt leaders of previous governments will be lodged in jail.

Addressing the people, Kejriwal said that the AAP government in Punjab has eliminated corruption from the state. The party has zero-tolerance for corruption and will not spare any corrupt person whether it is the party’s leader or anyone else.

“An AAP minister was involved in corruption, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann immediately sacked him from the cabinet and also sent him to jail. We are also investigating the corruption cases of ministers in the previous governments. Those who are found guilty will be given exemplary punishment for deceiving Punjab and its people,” he said.

On the pre-poll promises, Kejriwal said that CM Mann has started working on AAP’s guarantees from day one. The electricity is going to be free in the entire Punjab from July 1. Work on the rest of the guarantees is underway and all promises will be fulfilled soon. Kejriwal appealed to the people of Sangrur to ensure the victory of AAP candidate Gurmail Singh with a huge margin and said that just like Bhagwant Mann, Gurmail Singh will raise the voice of Punjab in the Parliament.

Addressing the people, Mann said that the land of Sangrur is revolutionary. “The revolution that came in Punjab in 2022 was started in 2014 by the people of Sangrur. It is only because of the people of Sangrur that AAP has reached these heights. I cannot repay the debt of the people of Sangrur,” he said.