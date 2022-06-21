STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

AAP will jail Punjab’s corrupt leaders: Kejriwal  

"The party has zero-tolerance for corruption and will not spare any corrupt person whether it is the party’s leader or anyone else."

Published: 21st June 2022 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during the roadshow in Sangrur (Photo | PTI)

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during the roadshow in Sangrur (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal during his roadshow in Sangrur in support of his party candidate Gurmel Singh. He was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Kejriwal said that the AAP government has eliminated corruption from Punjab and also corrupt leaders of previous governments will be lodged in jail.

Addressing the people, Kejriwal said that the AAP government in Punjab has eliminated corruption from the state. The party has zero-tolerance for corruption and will not spare any corrupt person whether it is the party’s leader or anyone else.

“An AAP minister was involved in corruption, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann immediately sacked him from the cabinet and also sent him to jail. We are also investigating the corruption cases of ministers in the previous governments. Those who are found guilty will be given exemplary punishment for deceiving Punjab and its people,” he said.

On the pre-poll promises, Kejriwal said that CM Mann has started working on AAP’s guarantees from day one. The electricity is going to be free in the entire Punjab from July 1. Work on the rest of the guarantees is underway and all promises will be fulfilled soon. Kejriwal appealed to the people of Sangrur to ensure the victory of AAP candidate Gurmail Singh with a huge margin and said that just like Bhagwant Mann, Gurmail Singh will raise the voice of Punjab in the Parliament.

Addressing the people, Mann said that the land of Sangrur is revolutionary. “The revolution that came in Punjab in 2022 was started in 2014 by the people of Sangrur. It is only because of the people of Sangrur that AAP has reached these heights. I cannot repay the debt of the people of Sangrur,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kejriwal AAP Corruption
India Matters
Former Chief of Army Staff General VP Malik.
Agnipath: Four-year tenure not good enough, says Former Chief of Army Staff General VP Malik
Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (File photo| PTI)
Thackery govt in trouble: Minister Shinde in Gujrat hotel along with 20 Sena MLAs
Allaka Kedareswara Rao
After 24 years’ wait & uncertainty, Kedareswara Rao lands a govt job!
BSP chief Mayawati (Photo | PTI)
Setback to SP as cleric-led outfit backs Mayawati

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp