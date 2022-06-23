STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Agnipath: Protesters to pay as UP babus begin calculating damages

The tally of violent protestors arrested by the UP Police in connection with the anti-Agnipath stir has reached 1,120, with 595 arrests during the past 24 hours.

Published: 23rd June 2022 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

The 'Agnipath' protests have spread to Hyderabad now with protestors setting at least seven trains on fire at Secunderabad railway station and ransacking the entire railway station premises, on Friday morning.One person died and three persons received injuries after railway police open fire at Agnipath protesters at Secunderabad Railway Station on Friday.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  The tally of violent protestors arrested by the UP Police in connection with the anti-Agnipath stir has reached 1,120, with 595 arrests during the past 24 hours. The authorities are busy making assessment of damages to the public property during the protests as they intend to make the protestors pay for it.

As per sources, the district police authorities and field officers were directed to initiate recovery process after indentifying the persons who indulged in destruction of public property during the stir. According to the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Prashant Kumar, the police would be generous while dealing with the student protestors keeping their future in mind but made clear that those who indulged in burning trains, damaging buses, police vehicles, police outposts and chowkies, and ransacking the shops would have to pay for the damages.

The ADG claimed that the recovery would be made after identification of the trouble-makers through photographs and video footage. The identification process was already on in districts including Ballia, Varanasi, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra. “Recovery notice would soon be served on those who were involved in vandalism, arson and damaging public property,” said another senior police official.

UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) chief general manager, Technical, Sanjay Shukla confirmed that the corporation was asked to assess the damages to buses during the protests. 

502 held for arson
Of the total 1,120 protestors held so far, 618 were arrested for violation of Section 151 of the CrPC and 502 arrested for arson and vandalism.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Agnipath scheme Agnipath protest
India Matters
Sister Abhaya murder case. ( File Photo)
Abhaya murder case: HC suspends execution of life term, grants bail to convicts
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam leaves from the General council meet, on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Panneerselvam walks out of AIADMK meet after bowled out by EPS camp
Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)
Odisha-based 'Mo Bus' service named recipient of prestigious UN Public Service Award
Traffic sub-inspector M Shivanna with a traffic violator 
This Bengaluru cop collected Rs 2 lakh fine in 6 hours from traffic violators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp