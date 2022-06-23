Agnipath: Protesters to pay as UP babus begin calculating damages

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The tally of violent protestors arrested by the UP Police in connection with the anti-Agnipath stir has reached 1,120, with 595 arrests during the past 24 hours. The authorities are busy making assessment of damages to the public property during the protests as they intend to make the protestors pay for it.

As per sources, the district police authorities and field officers were directed to initiate recovery process after indentifying the persons who indulged in destruction of public property during the stir. According to the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Prashant Kumar, the police would be generous while dealing with the student protestors keeping their future in mind but made clear that those who indulged in burning trains, damaging buses, police vehicles, police outposts and chowkies, and ransacking the shops would have to pay for the damages.

The ADG claimed that the recovery would be made after identification of the trouble-makers through photographs and video footage. The identification process was already on in districts including Ballia, Varanasi, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra. “Recovery notice would soon be served on those who were involved in vandalism, arson and damaging public property,” said another senior police official.

UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) chief general manager, Technical, Sanjay Shukla confirmed that the corporation was asked to assess the damages to buses during the protests.

502 held for arson

Of the total 1,120 protestors held so far, 618 were arrested for violation of Section 151 of the CrPC and 502 arrested for arson and vandalism.