Maharashtra crisis: Centre grants Y-plus CRPF cover to 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs amid protests in state

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Sunday extended Y-plus security cover of CRPF commandos to at least 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, officials said.

Those who were provided the security cover include Ramesh Bornare, Mangesh Kudalkar, Sanjay Shirsat, Latabai Sonawane, Prakas Surve and 10 others.

Their families living in Maharashtra too will be secured as the security blanket entails house protection teams, they said.

Officials said the security has been sanctioned to the legislators following a recommendation made by central security agencies to the Ministry of Home Affairs, stating they and their families faced potential threats to their physical security owing to the current political scenario in Maharashtra.

About four to five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandos, in shifts, will be securing each MLA once they are in Maharashtra, they added.

A majority of Shiv Sena MLAs have shifted their loyalty to minister Eknath Shinde and are currently camping in Guwahati, plunging the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Sena, into a crisis.

The Maharashtra legislature secretariat had on Saturday issued 'summons' to 16 of the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, including Shinde, seeking written replies by the evening of June 27 to the complaints seeking their disqualification.

The party's national executive has authorised Uddhav Thackeray to take action against the rebel MLAs.

the loyalists of party president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took out a two-wheeler rally in Mumbai and held protests in parts of Pune against the dissident leaders on Sunday.

Sena workers and its local functionaries, led by the Pune city unit president Gajanan Tharkude, staged 'jode maro' (hit with footwear) protests at two places - outside Balgandharva auditorium and in Kothrud - and raised slogans against the rebels.

The party workers were seen hitting Shinde's photo with footwear.

"These protests are meant to put out a message that Shiv Sainiks will not forgive the traitors," Tharkude said.

Party corporators, local office-bearers and workers took part in the agitations, he said, adding that a two-wheeler rally was also organised in support of Thackeray.

On Saturday, Sena workers, led by corporator Vishal Dhanwade, had vandalised the office of rebel MLA Tanaji Sawant in Katraj area for "betryaing" CM Thackeray.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, a large number of party workers, including women, assembled outside the office of 'Saamana', Shiv Sena's mouthpiece, at Prabhadevi and took out a two-wheeler rally raising slogans against Shinde and rebel MLAs.

A Sena supporter, who took part in the rally, said, "Hindutva is with Uddhav Thackeray. If rebel MLAs have to say anything, then they should come to Mumbai instead of sitting in Guwahati."

"Shiv Sena belongs to Balasaheb Thackeray. Nobody else can stake claim to it. We are here to support Uddhav Thackeray," another party worker said.

In view of the rally, the Mumbai police tightened security in the area, an official said.

Meanwhile, a signboard carrying the name of Byculla MLA Yamini Jadhav, who is one of the party rebels, was found blackened.

The board is positioned under the Byculla bridge, a police official said.