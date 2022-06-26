STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

RSS has scientific vision, thought process in country's interest: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

He also hailed the 'Vikram Samvat' calendar claiming it is backed by science and said that there is a difference between the English calendar and the panchaang.

Published: 26th June 2022 12:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 12:28 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has a scientific thought process and it is with this "vision that it is working in the country's interest". He also hailed the 'Vikram Samvat' calendar claiming it is backed by science.

Addressing the inaugural function of the fifth national convention of Vigyan Bharti here, Adityanath said, "The Indian 'drishti' (vision) believes that a new knowledge is science. The Vigyan Bharti has the patronage of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. The vision and thought process of the RSS is scientific and it is with this vision that it is working in the interest of the nation."

"KB Hegdewar, the founder of the RSS, was a doctor and a scientist. Former RSS chief MS Golwalkar was also a scientist. Several other RSS chiefs, too, were having a scientific point of view. The Indian 'drishti' says nothing can be destroyed but it can change form. This is the scientific point of view," the chief minister noted.

Highlighting the use of Vikram Samvat calendar, he said, "We generally refer to the panchaang based on Vikram Samvat for various auspicious and religious programmes. There is a difference between the English calendar and the Vikram Samvat panchaang. There is no scientific point of view in the English dates, while Vikram Samvat is scientifically backed."

"There are no 'muhurat' in the English dates. The dates of solar eclipse and lunar eclipse change every year in the English calendar. But as per the Indian panchaang, lunar eclipse always occurs on a 'Purnima' (full moon day), and a solar eclipse occurs on an 'Amavasya' (new moon day). Our sages had said this much earlier," the chief minister added.

Adityanath was of the opinion that India lagged behind in the field of knowledge and science because it accepted its knowledge from a religious point of view, but did not try to adopt its practical nature. "Along with observing the happenings around us, we should inculcate the habit of writing and making notes with respect to them. Institutions should encourage data collection. All institutions must examine every work from a scientific point of view so as to get to its core. Every event that happens in nature inspires us to move forward with scientific thinking," he said.

Adityanath also highlighted the importance of Ayurveda and said it was "highly advanced" at one point, but later ignored. "During COVID-19, people took refuge in Ayush," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath RSS RSS vision RSS science Vigyan Bharti Vikram Samvat
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Cross of joblessness is becoming heavier for the young
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Mother jailed for baby’s murder to walk free
First business trip to Bengaluru turns horrific for Australian CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp