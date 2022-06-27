STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Journalist Mohammad Zubair arrested in Delhi for 'hurting religious sentiments'

Zubair joined the probe on Monday and after gathering sufficient evidence on record, he was arrested, Malhotra said.

Published: 27th June 2022 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 08:55 PM   |  A+A-

Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair

Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair (Photo | Mohammad Zubair Twitter)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Journalist and Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair was arrested on Monday by the Delhi Police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, officials said.

He was apparently one of the first persons to tweet about Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks about prophet Muhammed which snowballed into a controversy.

Alt News Editor, Pratik Sinha tweeted saying that police informed the arrest of Zubair at 6.45 pm.

It may be recalled that Sharma, the national spokesperson of BJP was suspended while Jindal, Media head of  Delhi unit of the party was expelled over their remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

Meanwhile, a case was earlier registered against Zubair under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, language etc) and 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code, K P S Malhotra, DCP (Cyber Crime), said.

Zubair joined the probe on Monday and after gathering sufficient evidence on record, he was arrested, Malhotra said.

He said Zubair is being produced before a magistrate for seeking police remand.

(With inputs from PTI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alt News Mohammad Zubair Mohammad Zubair arrest
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | File)
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential election
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’
Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp