Oppn leaders should shed big egos for unity: Tejashwi Yadav

Predicting that the days of the BJP-led government at the Centre are numbered, Yadav said people have realised that they have been misled in the name of good governance.

Published: 28th June 2022 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despair has gripped the people of India, especially the youth, and they are looking for a viable alternative to BJP, said RJD MLA and leader of the opposition in Bihar assembly, Tejashwi Yadav in an interview with this newspaper. He also stressed that opposition leaders should “shed big egos” for the sake of unity against BJP.

Predicting that the days of the BJP-led government at the Centre are numbered, Yadav said people have realised that they have been misled in the name of good governance. Upon being asked whether unity in opposition parties, ahead of the next Lok Sabha elections, would be possible, Yadav said: “There should be a strategy decided by the Congress party or other like-minded parties to take on the BJP’s political hegemony. This is the need of hour and it must be decided not only to come to the power but to force the communal forces go out of the power.”

He however said that there has not been real unity in the opposition parties so far and that there is need to take initiative to forge larger and stronger unity in the opposition. He further said that every party in opposition should shed its political ego and start working collectively to give a viable and vibrant alternative to the people against the BJP-led political dispensation.

