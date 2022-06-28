'Reserving jobs for locals against SC judgement': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that reservation to local youths in employment goes against the Supreme Court judgement, but he may consider it if such a situation develops in other states.

He said that such measures go against the spirit of the Supreme Court.

Gehlot was addressing the foundation laying ceremony of Rajiv Gandhi Youth Excellence Center, organised by the Rajasthan Youth Board.

However, Gehlot also said, that he was examining the steps taken by other states in this regard, and will implement reservation for locals in jobs if such a situation develops in the country.

Independent MLA Baljeet Yadav has been demanding reservations to local youths in jobs.

Haryana this year notified a law reserving 75 per cent of jobs in the private sector for local people, subject to an income ceiling of Rs 30,000 and minimum five years of residentship in the state.

Gehlot, continuing on employment for youths, said that giving "equal opportunities to all is the responsibility of his government.

He said that his focus will be on presenting a “youth-centric” budget next year based on suggestions given by the young people.

“You hold discussions, study schemes in other states if there is any, and take feedback.

If you give a concrete suggestion, I will try to present a youth-centric budget,” he said.

The CM also spoke of the need for competent leadership in the party in future and listed out a few traits the workers must have to become good leaders.

Young leadership should have discipline, commitment, sensitivity, and passion to run the country, Gehlot said.

He said that political workers too should be groomed with these qualities.

The CM named a few of his party colleagues who could hold the reins of the party in the state in the future.

Rajasthan Youth Board Chairman Sitaram Lamba, Sports Minister Ashok Chandna, Rajasthan State Sports Council Chairperson, and MLA Krishna Poonia, were among those singled out by Gehlot for their potential.

“I hope the new leadership will be disciplined and have the commitment and passion to run the country.

If we create political workers with this sentiment, then it will be good for our state,” he said.

Gehlot also criticised the BJP-led Union government for its decision to implement the Agnipath scheme for soldiers' recruitment, disparaging it as an experiment.

He said that the scheme should have been discussed in the parliament before the decision.