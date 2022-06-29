STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ensure people are asymptomatic and fully vaccinated to attend public gatherings: Centre

The Centre’s directions came as the country saw a spike in Covid cases.

Published: 29th June 2022 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Injection

Representational Image

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Expressing concern that mass congregations may transmit infectious diseases, including Covid, the Centre has asked states to ensure that people are asymptomatic and fully vaccinated to attend yatras and religious gatherings.

In a letter to the states, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said if need be, these states should launch vaccination drives, including the administration of booster doses to all eligible people at least a fortnight in advance for those planning to join. The Centre’s directions came as the country saw a spike in Covid cases.

