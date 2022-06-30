STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Devendra Fadnavis will join Maharashtra government in state's interest: Amit Shah

During a press meet earlier in the day, Fadnavis had said that BJP would support a new minority government led by Shiv Sena rebel group leader Eknath Shinde.

Published: 30th June 2022

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference, in Mumbai, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

On the request of BJP president JP Nadda, party leader in Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis has decided to join the government in the interest of the state, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday evening.

During a press meet earlier in the day, Fadnavis had said that BJP would support a new minority government led by Shiv Sena rebel group leader Eknath Shinde, who will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Then it was considered to be a foregone conclusion that Fadnavis will become the CM for the third time, in alliance with the Shinde-led Sena rebels.

Fadnavis had sprang a surprise when he announced that Shinde will be the next chief minister.

His announcement defied expectations that he would return to the post with the support of the Shinde faction.

The BJP will extend support to Shinde's group, said Fadnavis, a former chief minister and currently Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, while adding that he would be out of government but will ensure its smooth functioning.

However, soon Nadda tweeted that Fadnavis will be part of the government "Devendra Fadnavis has shown big heart and decided to join the new Maharashtra cabinet," Nadda said and added that it has been proved that BJP never had a desire for chief minister's post and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray left their alliance "for greed" of this post.

This is a breaking news. The story will be updated soon

