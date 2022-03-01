Ranchi Diary

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

XLRI inks MoU with Rutgers Business School

XLRI Jamshedpur entered into a into a joint understanding with Rutgers Business School, Rutgers University, one of the top and oldest universities in the US. The partnership embarks on launching a double masters programme in supply chain management and supply chain analytics. Students selected will study the first year at XLRI and the second year at RBS. This AICTE-affiliated course will help students get a strong industry exposure, that is, industry client projects in the US and internships in India through SIP. Scholarships of $12,500 to $15,000 will be offered to eligible students during the second year.

Jharkhand to get new liquor policy from April

Jharkhand will get a new liquor policy in April, after which the system of retail sale of liquor will change in the state. As per the new excise policy, a private agency will open liquor shops across the state. It will have its own godown in all the five divisions. The agency will order and sell liquor. Only the staff of the agency will work in the shop. The agency, however, will work under the control of the government. At present, private shopkeepers order liquor through permits. According to the officials, Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited (CSMCL) has been appointed as a consultant by the Jharkhand government. This company has suggested running the shop by a private agency on the lines of Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Government boost to open rice mills

A project to increase the number of state-owned rice mills has been initiated in a bid to provide better opportunities to rice farmers. Ensuring fair prices is the major facet aimed by the government for the project, for which, investors are being encouraged to open new mills by providing land for rice mills at concessional rates to be established by the Jharkhand Industrial Area Development Authority. Recently, the chief minister laid the foundation stone of mills in Palamu, Garhwa, Simdega, Khunti, Gumla, Latehar, Dhanbad, Bokaro and Godda. Besides, the 14 proposed rice mills will directly engage 1,028 people. This is besides, 3,575 people who are direct engaged in rice mills in the state.

JPSC revised results with candidates list out

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) on Thursday published the revised result of 1st to 10th Combined Civil Services PT Examination that took place on September 19, 2021. A total of 4,885 candidates will appear in the main examination. In the result which has been published this time, only the roll numbers of the candidates has been given. Category-wise result was published in the result released last time, which has now been modified. Along with the revised result of the preliminary examination, the commission has also declared the date of main examination.