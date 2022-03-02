STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MVA government won't press for Nawab Malik's resignation as of now: Ajit Pawar

Published: 02nd March 2022 10:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 10:06 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said as of now, the MVA government will not press for the resignation of cabinet minister Nawab Malik, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the four-week budget session of the state legislature, Pawar said the state government was open to discussions and debate in the legislature on issues of public welfare.

"We can move two steps forward or take two steps back. But there is no stepping back on the issue on which we are firm," the NCP leader said.

Reacting to Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis' statement that the BJP will not allow the House to function till Malik resigns, Pawar said, "Many a times, decisions are taken as per the situation prevailing in the legislature. Tomorrow Malik's appeal in the High Court will also be heard. Let's see what happens."

As of now, the MVA government will not press for Malik's resignation, he said.

The deputy chief minister said that the issue on how the arrest was done also matters and Malik has also stated that he was wrongfully arrested.

Talking about the Speaker's election, Pawar said the government has written to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to approve the election schedule.

"Last time, the winter session was only for five days. Now, this will be a full-fledged session. We hope the governor responds positively to our letter," he said.

Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, said he will table the budget for 2022-23 on March 11, and the session will continue till March 25.

When asked about the absence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray the press conference, Pawar said, "I know many top leaders who don't address press conferences."

The chief minister was present at the cabinet meeting virtually, and he will be present at the meeting of ministers and legislators of the MVA tonight, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajit Pawar Nawab Malik
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp