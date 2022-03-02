STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sixty Madhya Pradesh natives returned home from Ukraine so far: Minister Narottam Mishra

Published: 02nd March 2022 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: A total of 60 natives of Madhya Pradesh, out of the 193 who have contacted the state government for their evacuation from Ukraine, have returned home from the war-ravaged country so far, a minister said on Wednesday.

The Madhya Pradesh government has directed the Superintendent of Police (SP) of all the districts to contact the family members of the persons stuck in Ukraine, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

"As many as 193 Madhya Pradesh natives trapped in Ukraine had contacted the state government through the CM helpline and other means. Of them, 60 have returned to the state safely," he told reporters here.

ALSO READ: Ukraine crisis - PM Modi, France President Macron agree on need to reach ceasefire as soon as possible

All the SPs have been told that police officials should contact the family members of such persons who are stuck in war-hit Ukraine.

By Tuesday evening, the police had contacted 165 such families and addressed their concerns, Mishra said.

On Tuesday, nine students - two each from Bhopal and Gwalior and one each from Jabalpur, Indore, Chhindwara, Ratlam and Narmadapuram - have reached their home, the state government had earlier said.

ALSO READ: PM Modi speaks to father of Indian student killed in Kharkiv, offers condolences

Meanwhile, state BJP chief V D Sharma talked to a girl named Sunidihi, who reached her home in Katni from Ukraine.

He is scheduled to visit her home on Wednesday evening to know the situation prevailing in that country.

