STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Eight-year-old girl raped by school teacher, manager in Uttar Pradesh

An eight-year-old girl was raped allegedly by a teacher and the manager of her school here on Thursday, police said.

Published: 03rd March 2022 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR:  An eight-year-old girl was raped allegedly by a teacher and the manager of her school here on Thursday, police said.

The girl is a Class 3 student of a private school under Kotwali police station area, they said.

After coming home from school, the girl narrated her ordeal to her parents.

On the basis of a complaint filed by her father, the two accused were arrested.

They have been booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Circle Officer Kuldeep Singh said.

The victim was taken to the district hospital for a medical examination.

Her report confirmed rape, the police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Crime Uttar Pradesh Rape Crime Against Minors
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp