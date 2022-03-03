Raipur Diary

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

Food irradiator, dung-based power plants soon

The state will soon get a food irradiatior plant that will keep food grains, fruits, vegetables, minor forest produce, among other well preserved. Besides, a separate agreement was inked for setting up of cow dung-based power plants. The state-owned Seed Corporation has signed an MoU with the atomic energy department’s Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology for operating the food irradiator plant and the following technology transfer. Chhattisgarh Bio-fuel Development Authority, with technical expertise from BARC, will set up dung-based power plants in ‘gauthans’ (cattle shed premises) and the electricity generated will power irrigation machines at rural industrial parks.

Amid local versus outsider argument, IGAU gets VC

chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey has appointed Dr Girish Chandel, a domicile of Chhattisgarh, as the new vice-chancellor of the Raipur-based Indira Gandhi Agriculture University (IGAU) ending the issue that triggered a political row over “local versus import of outsiders” accusations. The Congress-ruled government is insisting that the next vice chancellor appointee should be from the state with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel citing that there is no dearth of talent within the state and suggesting that the governor shouldn’t do politics on the issue. Uikey on the other hand insisted that it’s her constitutional right to select the best suited academician/person of eminence for the post irrespective of which place the new incumbent belongs to.

Chhattisgarh cops to campaign against drugs

The Chhattisgarh Police have launched a stern and effective campaign against drugs and peddlers following the directive by CM Bhupesh Baghel to act tough. There were major similar crackdown across the state against organised crime networks involved with drugs, illicit substances and bootlegged liquor. The Raipur police on the basis of intelligence and technical support provided by the narcotics and cyber cell, arrested inter-state drug peddlers and seized a huge stock of drugs and intoxicating stimulants from them. A total of 23 NDPS cases and 1,072 cases related to drugs have been registered recently.

Summer vacation cut short in schools

The Chhattisgarh government has decided to cut short the summer vacation by 15 days for schools which are struggling to get extra time for covering the syllabus. This is done with a goal to effectively engage children in co-curricular activities. Schools will now have to change their schedules for the months of May and June. Parents and students are happy with the decision of the state as school education was immensely affected owing to the pandemic. The teachers too felt that the step will help the schools to compensate for the learning loss rendered by the pandemic.