Safe passage for Indians: Russia

A secure corridor to evacuate stranded students; Modi dials Putin to ensure the safety of citizens

Published: 03rd March 2022 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi (R) with Russian President Vladimir Putin

PM Narendra Modi (R) with Russian President Vladimir Putin. (File| ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A day after an Indian student was killed during Russia’s attack on Ukraine’s second largest city of Kharkiv, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Russian President Vladimir Putin late on Wednesday night. “The leaders reviewed the situation in Ukraine, especially in the city of Kharkiv where many Indian students are stuck. They discussed the safe evacuation of the Indian nationals from the conflict areas,” read a government release. 

Earlier in the day, Russian ambassador Denis Alipov told media persons that Moscow will ensure the safety of Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine. “Russia will do everything it possibly can to ensure the safety of Indian citizens in the areas of intense conflict,” he said. The Russian ambassador said a “humanitarian corridor” will be created for the safe passage of stranded Indians to a Russian territory, from where they can travel to India. 

The diplomat added that his country will inquire into the unfortunate death of 21-year-old Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, a fourth-year student at the Kharkiv National Medical University. Russia's assurance also comes a day after foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla summoned Alipov and deputy chief of mission Roman Babushkin over the death of the student. 

Modi had dialled Putin last week as well, to express India’s concerns about the safety of its citizens in Ukraine. On Wednesday, speaking at an election rally in Uttar Pradesh, Modi said that his government will leave no stone unturned for the safe return of all Indians. 

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Ukraine asked all Indians stranded in Kharkiv to leave the conflict zone immediately. “They must leave Kharkiv immediately in light of the deteriorating situation. They should proceed to Pisochyn, Babai and Bezlyudivka as soon as possible for their safety,” the embassy said in an emergency advisory.

Underlining the gravity of the situation, the Indian mission issued another advisory a few hours later, urging the students to proceed immediately so that they are able to reach the settlements by 6 pm (Ukraine time) by whatever means available, advising them to walk if they can’t get any vehicles. 

Narendra Modi chairs fifth high-level meet
The prime minister chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday on the Ukraine crisis. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Cabinet colleague Piyush Goyal attended the meeting, the fourth in the past 24 hours and the fifth since Sunday 

