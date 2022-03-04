STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
J&K switch to e-office mode to eliminate corruption

In order to eliminate corruption, J&K government has ordered complete switch over to e-office mode from March 7.

Published: 04th March 2022 07:31 AM

Bribe, corruption

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  In order to eliminate corruption, J&K government has ordered a complete switch over to e-office mode from March 7. No physical files or daks shall be entertained in the Civil Secretariat from Monday. Principal Secretary to the government M K Dwivedi, in an order to all administrative secretaries, asked to direct heads of departments working under them to immediately switch over to e-mode.

The government had in September 2021 issued a circular asking all HoDs to switch to digital mode, but many continued to send physical files. Chief Secretary A K Mehta said digital functioning will eliminate the scope of error and corruption in delivery of public services.

