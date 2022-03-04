J&K switch to e-office mode to eliminate corruption

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In order to eliminate corruption, J&K government has ordered a complete switch over to e-office mode from March 7. No physical files or daks shall be entertained in the Civil Secretariat from Monday. Principal Secretary to the government M K Dwivedi, in an order to all administrative secretaries, asked to direct heads of departments working under them to immediately switch over to e-mode.

The government had in September 2021 issued a circular asking all HoDs to switch to digital mode, but many continued to send physical files. Chief Secretary A K Mehta said digital functioning will eliminate the scope of error and corruption in delivery of public services.