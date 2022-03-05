STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP-led alliance to get 80 per cent seats in UP Assembly polls: Yogi Adityanath

Attacking the Opposition, he said people have come to know that their sensitivity is only for professional mafia, criminals and terrorists.

Published: 05th March 2022 09:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 09:18 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday claimed that the BJP and its allies are all set to get 80 per cent seats in the Assembly elections as people have voted for the party on issues of nationalism, development, good governance and security.

"Casteism has been demolished. Those who indulged in dynasty politics have failed. People have given their support to the BJP on the issue of nationalism, development, good governance and security in the six phases of polling held so far and this trend is continuing in the seventh and last phase scheduled for Monday," Adityanath told reporters here.

"I can say with full confidence that when polling is over and results are declared on March 10, 80 per cent seats will be won by the BJP with its allies and it will form its government with a massive majority," he said.

Attacking the Opposition, he said people have come to know that their sensitivity is only for professional mafia, criminals and terrorists.

People will not give them another opportunity, he said.

Elaborating on the achievements of his government, Adityanath said earlier the state was known for riots, anarchy and disorder.

Now, seven expressways are coming up, he said.

On law and order, he said from the first phase of polling, it has been seen that mothers, sisters and daughters, despite the men in their families having other preferences, have supported the BJP government, rising above caste, sect, community considerations.

"From western region to east, wherever you go, daughters, sisters and mothers are feeling secure and have hailed it openly," he claimed.

He also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with "changing the agenda of the country".

Earlier the agenda was confined to family, caste, region and language, the CM said.

Now, priority has been given to the poor, villages, farmers and women, Adityanath said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath BJP UP Elections UP Elections 2022 UP Polls UP Polls 2022 UP Assembly Elections UP Assembly Elections 2022
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp