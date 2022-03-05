STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Narendra Modi interacts with intellectuals in Varanasi, seeks another term for BJP government in UP

PM Narendra Modi stressed the need for a stable government in the state which can take bold decisions, according to the participants.

PM Narendra Modi and BJP leaders greet the supporters during a public meeting for the seventh and last phase of UP Assembly elections at Khajuri village, in Varanasi.

PM Narendra Modi and BJP leaders greet the supporters during a public meeting for the seventh and last phase of UP Assembly elections at Khajuri village, in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

VARANASI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with intellectuals and other prominent personalities here and said if the BJP returns to power in Uttar Pradesh, the state will be at the forefront of economic development.

Modi, who represents Varanasi in the Lok Sabha, also stressed the need for a stable government in the state which can take bold decisions, according to the participants.

Nearly 200 participants interacted with the prime minister at the 'Prabudh Varg Sammelan' held at Raman Niwas here.

Padma Bhushan awardee and Hindustani classical singer Channulal Mishra and BHU vice chancellor Sudhir Jain were among the attendees.

Famous paan seller Ashwani Chaurasia, known as 'Keshav paan wala', and tea seller Pappu, at whose kiosk Modi enjoyed a cuppa on Friday, were also present.

A participant, Ashok Tiwari, said the prime minister asserted that if the BJP government gets another term in Uttar Pradesh, the state will be at the forefront of development.

Rama Raman, a businessman on whose premises the event was held, told PTI that the prime minister had a hearty interaction with the attendees.

Modi told the participants that during a visit to Boston in the US, he learnt that a street there has been named after Kashi as the ancient city has given the world many intellectuals, Raman said.

Polling will be held in eight Assembly seats in Varanasi district in the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections on March 7.

