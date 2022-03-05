STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Polls in Uttar Pradesh 'pro-incumbency', people fighting for continuation of government: PM Narendra Modi

In a swipe at the Congress, PM Narendra Modi said the party which derived political mileage for years from Khadi now hesitates to even take its name.

Published: 05th March 2022 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

VARANASI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls as "pro-incumbency", saying the people themselves are fighting for continuation of the government.

Addressing an election rally at Khajuri village in Varanasi, the prime minister said that due to their aversion towards him, "dynasts" were make fun of 'vocal for local' and the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Even on the Ukraine issue, the opposition is busy doing politics and adding to the people's woes, Modi said.

In a swipe at the Congress, he said the party which derived political mileage for years from Khadi now hesitates to even take its name.

Modi added that his government has made Khadi and yoga international brands.

Varanasi will vote in the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on March 7.

