BJP adopted scientific ways for campaigns in five states: Amit Shah

rajesh thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Claiming to be the world's largest political party, the BJP senior leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the entire election campaigns across all the five states, including the country's biggest state UP, were conducted for assembly elections in very" systematic and scientific" ways making a start amid the third wave of Covid-19.

"Right from Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji to even booth level workers of the party worked went down to the last people of society for knowing their aspirations and problems to solve them out through good governance", Shah claimed, speaking to the media on the eve of the last phase of assembly elections here.

Defining elections not mere a way to go in governance, Shah said the BJP goes in elections with a motif to share its ideologies, share the people's problems and show that the party cares for each and every one of the country without any discrimination on caste and creed.

"The way PM Modi ji has replaced politics of polarization and class with politics of performance has not just defined the BJP, but the entire nation's politics for the future", he claimed, adding that for the first time in UP, democracy is being seen flourishing till the bottom.

"Now, we are seeing democracy flourishing for the first time in UP by freeing the state from casteism, dynasty and appeasement-all three ills of society", he boasted.

Shah further claimed that the BJP take all the people as one without dividing them into castes and religion-wise.

Speaking on the nature of election campaigns, Shah said:"In the history of independent India, this election was a somewhat new and strange type of campaign. But the BJP did campaigning in a very scientific way".

He said that the BJP went before the people with a new resolve to make a new India after implementing all the schemes on the ground. "Goa is now in a good position with a lot of development and infrastructure works worth Rs 60000 crore done by the BJP government. In the same way, other states including UP, ruled by the BJP, have excelled well in development works", Shah said.

Lauding works of development done in Manipur, Shah said that the BJP will form the govt in Manipur again.

"The state has transformed from blockades, bandhs, violence, drugs to organic farming, medical institutions and more. PM Modi and our CM of Manipur have worked hard to end the differences between hills and valleys", he claimed.